 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Pulse Shooting


After Pulse, Governor Scott Wants Counterterrorism Task Force

by (WMFE)

Gov. Rick Scott wants to create a counter terrorism task force at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Governor Rick Scott wants to establish a statewide counterterrorism task force.

Scott was in Orlando today to announce his plan, which he said was in response to the Pulse night club shooting. The shooter pledged allegiance to ISIS during the Orlando attack, which left 49 dead and more than 50 injured.

“That’s why today I’m proud to announce that as part of 2017-2018 budget, I’m gonna put in $5.8 million for counterterrorism and and intelligence efforts to make sure we combat any act of terrorism in our state,” Scott said.

That money would fund 46 counterterrorism and intelligence officers. They would be split into eight task forces across the state.

“Our federal law enforcement partners, who do a great job, say they don’t have enough sufficient resources to combat the spread of terrorism on their own,” said FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen. “This must be a collaborative effort.”

The proposed budget will go before the Florida Legislature, which meets in March.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Abe Aboraya

About Abe Aboraya

Health Reporter

Abe Aboraya started writing for newspapers in High School. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe ... Read Full Bio »

TOP