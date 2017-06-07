 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Pulse Shooting


After Pulse, An LGBTQ Effort For Gun Control

by (WMFE)

The crime scene at Pulse Nightclub

The Pride Fund to End Gun Violence says it has raised $125,000 in the year after the Pulse mass shooting, the deadliest in modern American history.

The fund is aimed at candidates who support gun control. It is one of an array of funds established after the massacre at the gay nightclub.

Founder and executive director Jason Lindsay says the LGBTQ organization is the first to focus on the politics of gun control.

“The best way to honor the victims is to create lasting change and to reform our gun laws to save lives.”

The group’s goal is steep. The National Rifle Association spent $52 million during last year’s election. Gun supporters say terrorism, not guns, killed 49 and left more than 50 wounded at Pulse.

 


