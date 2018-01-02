 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


After Maria, Puerto Rican Families Get Boost From Central Florida Churches

by (WMFE)

A number of United Methodist churches in central Florida are donating some or all of their Christmas offerings to families who fled Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

The Rev. Jose Nieves of First United Methodist Church of Kissimmee says many of the families are in need of basics like food and housing.

“Like many other Americans they were living paycheck to paycheck, trying to make a life with young families. And if you or me were in a situation where we have to lose our home lose our job, then where would we be?”

Among the churches are Aloma United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church of Orlando and St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.

Some 250,000 Puerto Ricans have arrived in Florida since Maria. More than half are in central Florida. At least a third of the island remains without power.

 


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

