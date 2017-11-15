 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


After Maria, Puerto Rican Children Flood Central Florida Schools

by (WMFE)

Thousands of Puerto Rican children are enrolling in central Florida schools after Hurricane Maria.

Orange and Osceola counties are among those receiving the most children. Nearly two-thousand have enrolled in Orange County and just over a thousand in Osceola County.

Jesus Jara of the Orange County Public Schools says the sudden growth is challenging. He says the focus is on schools already with large Puerto Rican populations.

“That’s where we started looking at the bus routes, the food service, and our food service department started, well you know, we need to have more food. All these different things because we’re not dictating where the kids are going. They’re coming usually with a family member.”

He says the school district is streamlining the enrollment process, and community members are donating needed supplies.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP