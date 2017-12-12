After Legal Battle With Governor, State Attorney’s Office To Seek Death In Another Case

The Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office will seek the death penalty against a man charged with kidnapping and murdering a Winter Park nanny.

It will be the third death penalty case for the office since State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced she would not seek death in any case.

Scott Nelson is charged with first-degree murder in Jennifer Fulford’s death. He also is charged with burglary with assault or battery and carjacking and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Police say Fulford disappeared in September. Her body was found in the woods soon after. Her wrists were bound, and her face was wrapped in duct tape. She was stabbed and suffocated.

A death penalty review panel of the Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office unanimously agreed to seek death against Nelson.

The office appointed the seven-member panel after Ayala announced this spring she would not seek the death penalty in any case, sparking a legal battle with Gov. Rick Scott.