 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Space


After Legal Battle, Moon Mission Artifact Heads To Auction

by (WMFE)

Lunar sample return bag used by Neil Armstron on Apollo 11 mission to collect moon rocks. Photo: Southeby's

A piece of history from the first manned mission to the moon is up for auction at Sotheby’s in New York Thursday after a legal tug of war between NASA and a private collector.

Neil Armstrong’s lunar sample return bag is slated to fetch more than $2 million. According to Sotheby’s, it’s the only item of its kind available for public purchase.

A collector found the bag on an auction website in 2015, and paid less than $1,000 for it. She sent it to NASA to authenticate it. Then, the agency refused to send it back, saying it never should have been sold in the first place.

The collector sued NASA and received the item back. Now, it’s up for auction.

The auction house plans to offer more than 100 more space related items for bidding, including a photograph of Buzz Aldrin, snapped by Armstrong on the lunar surface. The two landed at Tranquility Base 48 years ago during the Apollo 11 mission.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP