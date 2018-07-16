 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


After her Daughter’s Case is Mismanaged by Volusia County Medical Examiner’s Office, a Mother Fights for Justice

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Danielle Pratt, Justis Garrett's mother, holds her photo: Justis went missing in April. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Danielle Pratt, Justis Garrett's mother, holds her photo: Justis went missing in April. Photo: Danielle Prieur

There are two things Danielle Pratt hasn’t stopped doing since her 16 year-old daughter Justis Garrett went missing on April 13th. She hasn’t stopped trying to find out what happened to her daughter and she hasn’t stopped wearing her shoes.

“She used to hate me wearing these shoes she said I scuffed them up. If she’s gonna talk through me. I’m wearing them. I wore her shoes every interview, meeting. I wore her shoes every time.”

Her mother wears her shoes now as she searches for answers. She still doesn't know when or how her daughter died. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Her mother wears her shoes now as she searches for answers. She still doesn’t know when or how her daughter died. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Joggers found a female’s body five days after Justis went missing. Pratt called the Deland Police Department to ask if it was her daughter and was told it wasn’t. But it was her daughter and Justis lay unidentified in the Volusia County Morgue for a month before the Florida Department of Law Enforcement took over her case.

On May 7th, Florida Department of Law Enforcement was able to use DNA analysis to confirm Pratt’s worst fears: it was Justis’ body.

Now, Pratt is fighting so the same thing doesn’t happen to other families who have missing loved ones.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP