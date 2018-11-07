After Election Night Loss, Andrew Gillum Promises Supporters “I’m Not Going Anywhere”

Florida’s statewide elections have wrapped, and Republican Ron DeSantis is now governor-elect. Ryan Dailey reports Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum lost the race, but is vowing to continue fighting for the causes that drove his campaign.

Gillum delivered his concession speech from the steps of Florida A&M University’s Lee Hall, where he says his political life began.

“The campus that gave so much to me and to my Wife, R. Jai. Many a day, for those students who were around when we were here as students, we marched plenty of times from this very set, up to the Capitol. We let our voices be heard. We didn’t shrink from the challenges; we didn’t shrink to power – we spoke truth to power.”

After he called his opponent to offer words of congratulations, Gillum told agonized supporters the ideas that gave him the edge in his surprise primary win are things he will continue to advocate for.

“In spite of our congratulating him on his victory this evening, nothing we believe in is compromised. I still believe we ought to pay teachers what they’re worth. I still belie that. I still believe we ought to clean up our environment, our water quality, our beaches, our shores. I still believe.”

Before hugging his wife and his running mate, Chris King, and exiting the stage, Gillum teared up in his closing message to those who cast votes for him.

“I sincerely regret that I couldn’t bring it home for you. But I can guarantee you this – I’m not going anywhere.”

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.