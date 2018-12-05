 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Space


After 24-Hour Delay, SpaceX & NASA Attempt Station Resupply Launch

by (WMFE)

SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft makes its relative approach to the International Space Station prior to grapple by the station's Canadarm2 robotic arm, controlled by Expedition 33 crew members. (Oct. 10, 2012): Photo: NASA

SpaceX is poised to launch 5,800 pounds of supplies Wednesday to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral.
The launch attempt comes after a 24-hour delay.

Moldy mouse food caused the delay. Technicians discovered the food was contaminated for the 40 rodents set to head up to the station for science experiments.

After replacing the food, NASA and SpaceX will try again to launch the capsule filled with about 58-hundred pounds of supplies and science.

The mice aren’t the only critters hitching a ride into orbit. Another study into muscle loss in space involves about 37,000 tiny worms.

NASA pays private companies like SpaceX and Northrop Grumman to ship supplies to the International Space Station.

The launch is scheduled for 1:16 p.m., and weather remains favorable. SpaceX will attempt to land the booster back at Cape Canaveral, meaning residents in the area could hear sonic booms.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ...

