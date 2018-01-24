 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


After 12 Years, Search Continues For Missing Orlando Woman

by (WMFE)

An enhanced investigation into Kesse's disappearance centers around a person of interst spotted on surveillance footage near Kesse's car. Video: Orlando Police Department

It’s been 12 years since Jennifer Kesse went missing and the Orlando Police and the Kesse family are calling for help in solving the case.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina has assigned a detective to exclusively work the case  and unveiled LYNX bus wraps with Kesse’s photo. “We’re announcing an enhanced focus on the Jenifer Kesse investigation and renewing our plea for anyone with information to come forward and help us solve this case.”

Detectives are seeking a person of interest caught on a surveillance camera near Kesse’s car. She went missing near the Mall of Millennia

Crimeline has raised the reward for information to $15,000. Anyone with information is urge to call 1-800-423-TIPS.


