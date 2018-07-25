 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Affordable and Sustainable Housing Project Sets the Bar for Future Developments in Orlando

by (WMFE)
58 units will offer low-income families and veterans a safe and affordable place to live in the city. Photo: Danielle Prieur

New Horizons Apartment Homes opened in the Orlando in Washington Shores on the city’s West Side. They’ll offer families and veterans two bedroom-units at 650 a month with low utilities because of energy saving features. Florida Green Building Coalition’s CJ Davila says they’re a model for future projects that are affordable but also sustainable in Central Florida.

“It’s really just driven by owner presence and demands to build green here in Central Florida. The coastal communities are doing a great job building green. Miami Dade is kind of leading the way. All new construction in Miami-Dade is mandated to be green.”

The apartments are each fitted with solar panels, LED lights and high-efficiency water heaters.

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

