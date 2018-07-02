 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Advocates For Puerto Rican Evacuees Ask For More Time For FEMA Program

by (WMFE)

Destroyed home in Puerto Rico. Photo by Representative Amy Mercado

Advocates for Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria are asking for more time. They want a 30 day extension to a judge’s order that keeps a FEMA housing assistance program in place.

The temporary injunction granted over the weekend is set to expire on July 5th.

In a telephone hearing before a federal judge today, advocates asked for more time so they can prepare evidence for a formal hearing.

Displaced families and civil rights organizations sued FEMA to stop the agency from ending the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program, or TSA.

The lawsuit says ending the housing assistance program puts evacuees at risk of homelessness and other irreparable injury.

The TSA program is providing temporary hotel accommodation to about 1700 Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria, including nearly 600 in Florida.


