2018 Election


Adam Putnam Weighs In On Immigration

by (WMFE)

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam. Photo: Matthew Peddie. WMFE

Florida agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam says he wants more information about a South Florida detention facility for unaccompanied immigrant children.

“I’m interested in being briefed on exactly what is occurring in the detention facility in South Florida,” said Putnam.

“We’re trying to obtain that information now, before we make a decision about committing state resources,” he said.

Putnam, who is one of the GOP candidates for Governor, made the comments after a campaign event in Oviedo, hours before President Trump signed an executive order to end the separation of immigrant families at the US border.

This week, U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and fellow Florida Democrat, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, were denied entry to the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children.

The policy of separating children from parents suspected of crossing the border illegally has sparked bipartisan criticism.

Putnam said it’s important laws be enforced, but in a humane way.

“This is another example of Washington failing to solve some of the most pressing issues in the country,” said Putnam.

“They’ve been unable to fix our immigration policies for years now. And it is frustrating and that frustration you’re seeing boiling over this summer.” 

 

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

