Ad Campaign Attacks Scott On Climate Change, Puerto Rico

A new advertising campaign attacks Gov. Rick Scott’s record on climate change as thousands of Puerto Ricans who evacuated the island after Hurricane Maria remain in Florida.

The nonprofit Alianza for Progress is behind the bilingual TV and online advertising that will appear over the next two weeks.

Scott won’t say if he believes man-made climate change is real, but he does tout state spending on flood mitigation and beach re-nourishment.

Alianza President Marcos Vilar describes the governor’s climate change denial as hypocritical as he appeals to Puerto Rican voters.

“That just tells you how out of touch he is with our reality. And here we are, thousands of Puerto Ricans had to leave the island after the hurricane. We are no strangers to climate change and to climate impacts.”

Scott has visited Puerto Rico several times since Hurricane Maria, even as he is unwilling to acknowledge the threat of man-made climate change. Scott is running to unseat U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.