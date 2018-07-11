 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Environment


Ad Campaign Attacks Scott On Climate Change, Puerto Rico

by (WMFE)
FEMA will offer some housing assistance, but otherwise families would need to move back to Puerto Rico to get the benefits from most of the other programs. Photo: Flickr, Creative Commons

A new advertising campaign attacks Gov. Rick Scott’s record on climate change as thousands of Puerto Ricans who evacuated the island after Hurricane Maria remain in Florida.

The nonprofit Alianza for Progress is behind the bilingual TV and online advertising that will appear over the next two weeks.

Scott won’t say if he believes man-made climate change is real, but he does tout state spending on flood mitigation and beach re-nourishment.

Alianza President Marcos Vilar describes the governor’s climate change denial as hypocritical as he appeals to Puerto Rican voters.

“That just tells you how out of touch he is with our reality. And here we are, thousands of Puerto Ricans had to leave the island after the hurricane. We are no strangers to climate change and to climate impacts.”

Scott has visited Puerto Rico several times since Hurricane Maria, even as he is unwilling to acknowledge the threat of man-made climate change. Scott is running to unseat U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

