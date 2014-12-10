 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Activists to hold “die-in” at federal building today in Orlando

by (WMFE)
Protesters march at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Colonial Drive in downtown Orlando. Photo: Renata Sago, WMFE.

Activists will stage a “die-in” this afternoon in front of the U.S. Department of Justice building in downtown Orlando. It follows several local demonstrations in the past week against the police-involved deaths of African-American men in other cities.

Kai Porter is organizing the protest with Florida-based advocacy group, Organize Now. She says the officer-involved shooting of 28-year-old Cedric Bartee has heightened the urgency of protest.

“We’re not New York and we’re not LA, but so many cases of it are popping up, and it’s just like you cannot ignore this. There are going to be hundreds of people downtown showing you that you cannot ignore this.”

Porter is hoping to see at least two hundred people at the rally.


