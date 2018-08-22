 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Activists To Call For Florida’s Removal From Anti-ACA Lawsuit

by Brittany Pagano (WMFE)

Activists are gathering at Lake Eola Park Thursday to call on Governor Rick Scott to remove Florida from a lawsuit that challenges the Affordable Care Act.

The lawsuit, which was filed by 20 states in February, says the ACA is unconstitutional. If it is successful, the lawsuit could eliminate the ACA’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

Local healthcare advocate Kathleen Voss Woolrich has a pre-existing condition. She said she was relieved when the ACA was passed, but now, the challenge to the Affordable Care Act is putting Floridians at risk.

“This state is covered with people of every political affiliation that are lacking access to care,” said Woolrich. “This is going to hurt all of us.”

The rally is organized by political action committee For Our Future Florida and the coalition Protect Our Care.

When asked for comment, the Governor’s office referred inquiries to Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office. Her office did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP