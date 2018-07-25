 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
AARP Study Shows More Seniors are Choosing Housing Alternatives

by (WMFE)
Cohousing is offering seniors a sense of community with additional medical care support. Photo: Danielle Prieur

The American Association of Retired Persons estimates more than three-quarters of  people 45 and older want to stay in their homes as they age.

One way for them to do that is co-housing. It gives people the opportunity to live independently but in a community where they share some expenses and activities including chores.

There are 165 communities registered with the nonprofit Cohousing Association of the United States and that number is expected to grow as the population ages.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, you can listen to it on Marketplace Morning Edition.


