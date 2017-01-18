 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


A Wave Of Bomb Threats At Jewish Community Centers, Including In Central Florida

by (WMFE)

Courtesy Jewish Community Center of Greater Orlando

An investigation is underway after a bomb threat Wednesday at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Orlando prompted an evacuation.

The Jewish Academy of Orlando and Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida, all in Maitland, also were evacuated.

Lt. Louis Grindle of the Maitland Police Department says the call was received at about 10 a.m.

“It was some type of robotic voice, an unidentifiable male robotic voice, explaining there was some type of explosive device within the preschool facility.”

No bomb was found.

The threat is believed to be connected to more than 30 others at Jewish community centers across the country. A similar wave of threats occurred last week.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP