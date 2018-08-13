 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Education


A Study Into Toxic Algae’s Resilience In Brackish Estuaries

by (WMFE)

The sun sets behind the lock and dam on Lake Okeechobee and St. Lucie Canal. Photo by Amy Green

There’s a new study into the resilience of Lake Okeechobee’s toxic algae as it flows from the fresh water lake into the brackish estuaries.

The findings could help water managers make better decisions about how much water to release from the lake.

The study by the U.S. Geological Survey examined how much salinity is too much for the fresh water algae. The answer is about 18 grams of salt per 1,000 grams of water.

Barry Rosen of the U.S. Geological Survey says the findings could help the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers make more informed decisions about how much water flows from Lake Okeechobee and when.

“They could say, ‘Oh look. Salt water is coming all the way up here during high tide, and during low tide it’s way out over there.”

Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency this summer in seven counties in response to the toxic algae in the state’s largest lake and the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie rivers.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP