A Stage For Orlando’s Irish & Folk Musicians

The Claddagh Cottage Irish Pub in Orlando, FL. Photo: Claddagh Cottage / Facebook

Scott Vocca and Vicki Gish met as musicians at the Claddagh Cottage Irish Pub. When the Orlando bar went up for sale, they bought it. After moving the pub down the road, the two designed the place to be just like the old pub. But being musicians, they custom built the new pub’s stage to accommodate its following of Irish and folk musicians. 90.7’s Brendan Byrne joined the two for a pint on stage to talk about Claddagh’s new home for Irish music in Orlando.

Be sure to follow Claddagh Cottage Irish Pub for a list of upcoming shows.


