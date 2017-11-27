 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Environment


A Record Year For Green Sea Turtle Nests, Despite Hurricane Irma

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy of Volusia County's Environmental Management Division

It’s another record year for green sea turtle nests on Florida beaches despite Irma’s rampage.

Nearly 40,000 green sea turtle nests were counted on 27 beaches used to track trends. It is an astounding recovery. Thirty years ago under 500 nests were counted.

The numbers held steady for other species. Some 4,800 loggerhead sea turtle nests were counted, a slight dip from last year’s record. More than 200 leatherback nests were counted.

Michelle Kerr of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the typical female nests more than once a season, ensuring at least some eggs mature.

Hurricane Irma wiped out thousands of sea turtle nests. The season ended in November.

The state is a globally significant nesting site. The Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge in Melbourne Beach is among the most popular sites in the world.


