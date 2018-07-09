 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
A Plan To Save Estuaries By Targeting Water North Of Big O

The sun sets behind the lock and dam on Lake Okeechobee and St. Lucie Canal. Photo by Amy Green

There’s a new draft plan for more water storage north of Lake Okeechobee.

It comes as harmful algae blooms spread across the state’s largest lake and into coastal estuaries.

The $1.4 billion plan calls for underground wells, wetlands restoration and a reservoir providing temporary storage during times of high water.

Paul Gray of Audubon Florida says algae blooms are a symptom.

“The problem is the watershed from Okeechobee all the way up to Orlando pretty much is overdrained and polluted. So this project will help catch water in the reservoir to help deal with the drainage, and it will give us a chance to maybe treat that water before we put it in the lake.”

The draft plan is part of a multi-billion-dollar restoration of the Everglades. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is calling for public comment through Aug. 20.


Amy Green

