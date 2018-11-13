A New School for Hospitalized Children, Brings Instruction to their Bedside

A new partnership between Nemours Children’s Hospital and the University of Central Florida is aimed at bringing the classroom to hospitalized children.

Sixty children are enrolled in the PedsAcademy, which brings math and science instruction to their bedside so they’re not behind when they return to class.

Among the students is a patient suffering from cystic fibrosis. Megan Nichols of the University of Central Florida runs the program with Nemours Children’s Hospital staff.

“We put her in the virtual reality and had her climbing Mount Everest and so in climbing Mount Everest she’s able to transcend her condition but as she’s doing that we have her doing tasks that have her calculating the linearity of the mountain.”

Nichols says the program is crucial, as one study by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation found that students who miss more than 15 school days between the seventh and eighth grades are seven times more likely to drop out.

