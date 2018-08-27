 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Health


A New Computer Chip Could Speed up Computers and Phones By Combining the Memory and Processor

by (WMFE)
Computer chips are being rethought at a lab at the University of Central Florida. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A team of University of Central Florida researchers has been awarded a one million dollar grant from the National Science Foundation to develop a new computer chip. Dr. Sumit Jha is the lead researcher. He says the new chip combines the memory and processor, to speed up computing.

“The mobile phones and internet of things those are the sorts of applications that will be driven by this technology because in those cases you are moving a lot of data very fast. So it will be very easy to apply these things to smart phones and that sort of thing.”

The computer chip has undergone a series of simulations and the grant will pay for more experiments. Some of the applications it will be tested for include hurricane simulations and responses to cyber attacks.

