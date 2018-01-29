 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Environment


A Historically Low Crop For Florida’s Citrus Industry As Mid-Season Nears

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy USDA

Florida’s citrus crop is projected to be historically low as growers approach mid-season.

Growers are projected to harvest some 46 million boxes of oranges this season. That’s a more than 80 percent drop from 12 years ago.

Andrew Meadows of Florida Citrus Mutual says many growers expect very little to no return.

“There are some extremely delicate financial situations out there because of the havoc that was caused by Hurricane Irma.”

The hurricane dealt an especially hard blow to Florida’s $9 billion dollar citrus industry, which already had been badly battered by a disease called greening.

A federal disaster relief package has made it through the House but stalled in the Senate.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP