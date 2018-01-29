A Historically Low Crop For Florida’s Citrus Industry As Mid-Season Nears

Florida’s citrus crop is projected to be historically low as growers approach mid-season.

Growers are projected to harvest some 46 million boxes of oranges this season. That’s a more than 80 percent drop from 12 years ago.

Andrew Meadows of Florida Citrus Mutual says many growers expect very little to no return.

“There are some extremely delicate financial situations out there because of the havoc that was caused by Hurricane Irma.”

The hurricane dealt an especially hard blow to Florida’s $9 billion dollar citrus industry, which already had been badly battered by a disease called greening.

A federal disaster relief package has made it through the House but stalled in the Senate.