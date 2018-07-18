A Call For Design Ideas In Pulse Memorial Plans

The onePULSE Foundation is calling for design ideas for a permanent memorial at the mass shooting site.

The foundation is calling for ideas relating to architecture, landscape, urbanism and artistic intervention submitted through its website.

Design ideas will be accepted through the end of August through what organizers call an Ideas Generator on the website.

An earlier survey and series of community meetings sought public input on the future of the Pulse site where 49 died and dozens more were injured in the 2016 mass shooting.

All ideas eventually will be compiled into a request for proposals for artists and designers.

A temporary memorial was unveiled at the nightclub in May featuring trees and grassy areas.