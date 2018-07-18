 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Pulse Shooting


A Call For Design Ideas In Pulse Memorial Plans

Mourners at a Pulse ceremony two years after the mass shooting. Photo by Danielle Prieur

The onePULSE Foundation is calling for design ideas for a permanent memorial at the mass shooting site.

The foundation is calling for ideas relating to architecture, landscape, urbanism and artistic intervention submitted through its website.

Design ideas will be accepted through the end of August through what organizers call an Ideas Generator on the website.

An earlier survey and series of community meetings sought public input on the future of the Pulse site where 49 died and dozens more were injured in the 2016 mass shooting.

All ideas eventually will be compiled into a request for proposals for artists and designers.

A temporary memorial was unveiled at the nightclub in May featuring trees and grassy areas.


