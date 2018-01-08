A Boost From Congress For Slow-Moving Everglades Restoration

Slow-moving Everglades restoration stands to get a boost from Congress this year.

The Water Resources Development Act authorizes federal funding for a $17 billion restoration of the Everglades, the world’s largest of its kind ever.

Julie Hill-Gabriel of Audubon of Florida says improvements to the watershed and the state’s water management infrastructure are more urgent after last year’s damaging hurricane season.

“It’s much cheaper and efficient to invest early on in projects that we know will make areas more resilient to these natural disasters, whether it’s wildfires, hurricanes, floods.”

Congress last approved a Water Resources Development Act two years ago.

The quickening pace stands to accelerate Everglades restoration after long lapses between the measures from 2000 to 2014.