 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


9 Face Hazing Charges In Death Of Florida State Pledge

by Joe Reedy (AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nine men are facing hazing charges in connection with the death of a Florida State University fraternity pledge.

The Tallahassee Police Department on Tuesday said in an emailed release that arrest warrants were signed earlier in the day by a Leon County judge for Luke E. Klutz, Clayton M. Muehlstein, Anthony Oppenheimer, John B. Ray, Kyle J. Bauer, Christopher M. Hamlin, Conner R. Ravelo, Brett A. Birmingham and Anthony Petagine. All nine, who range in age from 20 to 22, will be charged with “College Hazing-Cause Injury or Death.”

Twenty-year-old Andrew Coffey was a junior and a pledge at Pi Kappa Phi. He died Nov. 3 after he was found unresponsive after a party. Florida State quickly responded by indefinitely suspending its fraternities and sororities.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP