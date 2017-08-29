 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Florida Politics, Health Insurance Rates, Opioid Addiction And Body Brokering

by (WMFE)

An FBI investigation into construction deals in Tallahassee could undermine the gubernatorial hopes of Democratic mayor Andrew Gillum. Meanwhile Republican speaker of the house Richard Corcoran hasn’t said yet if he’ll run for governor, but he’s making headlines taking on spending at tourism development councils. Political commentators Dick Batchelor and Chris Carmody update us on the race for the governor’s mansion and more in Florida politics.

The price people pay for health insurance in Florida next year could increase dramatically, but state officials have pushed the decision back on finalizing rates. And there’s uncertainty about future of subsidies paid by the Federal Government to insurance companies. President Trump has hinted at ending these subsidies. We dig into what the uncertainty over health insurance means for Floridians with 90.7’s health reporter Abe Aboraya and Joel Ario, who helped set up the exchanges under the Obama administration, and is now managing director of the consultancy Manatt Health. 

And South Florida has become a mecca for addiction treatment, but as reporter Peter Haden found, some unscrupulous halfway house operators prey on addicts.  Haden joins Intersection for a conversation about body brokering: the practice of recycling addicts through the system.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand.

