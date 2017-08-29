Intersection: Florida Politics, Health Insurance Rates, Opioid Addiction And Body Brokering

An FBI investigation into construction deals in Tallahassee could undermine the gubernatorial hopes of Democratic mayor Andrew Gillum. Meanwhile Republican speaker of the house Richard Corcoran hasn’t said yet if he’ll run for governor, but he’s making headlines taking on spending at tourism development councils. Political commentators Dick Batchelor and Chris Carmody update us on the race for the governor’s mansion and more in Florida politics.

The price people pay for health insurance in Florida next year could increase dramatically, but state officials have pushed the decision back on finalizing rates. And there’s uncertainty about future of subsidies paid by the Federal Government to insurance companies. President Trump has hinted at ending these subsidies. We dig into what the uncertainty over health insurance means for Floridians with 90.7’s health reporter Abe Aboraya and Joel Ario, who helped set up the exchanges under the Obama administration, and is now managing director of the consultancy Manatt Health.

And South Florida has become a mecca for addiction treatment, but as reporter Peter Haden found, some unscrupulous halfway house operators prey on addicts. Haden joins Intersection for a conversation about body brokering: the practice of recycling addicts through the system.