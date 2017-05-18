 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Florida’s Hurricane Fund Remains Strong Heading Into Season

by Associated Press (AP)
A satellite image of Hurricane Matthew in the Caribbean Sea. Photo: US Navy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida fund that helps private insurers pay out claims after a hurricane continues to be in strong shape ahead of storm season.

Estimates prepared by Raymond James show the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund will have $17.6 billion available this year. This marks the second year in a row that the fund has more money than it would need to pay out if storms racked the state.

The estimates were formally approved Thursday by a panel overseeing the fund.

The financial health of the fund is important because the state can impose a surcharge on most insurance policies to replenish it if the money runs out. Some critics have called the surcharge a “hurricane tax.”

The fund has grown because Florida has avoided major hurricanes since 2005.


