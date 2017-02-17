Intersection: Toll Roads, Orlando Rescue Mission & ReRunz Records

Florida has more miles of toll roads than any other state. Still more toll roads are planned including toll lanes on the I – 4 Ultimate expansion.

The Central Florida expressway authority voted this month to hold back on a 15 percent hike in tolls ushering in yearly increases of one point five per cent instead. But what happens to tolls once the roads are payed off? How important are tolls to overall transportation funding in Florida. What effect do they have on traffic patterns and driving habits? And how much are you paying in tolls each week?

Then, a plan for a new homeless mission in West Orlando is raising hackles- and it’s triggered a complaint to Attorney General Pam Bondi. We talk to the director of the mission and former Orange County Commissioner Homer Hartage who says residents don’t want a 200 bed center for the homeless there.

And, Ed Smith is a lifelong record collector and musician. During the week he sells soul, funk, jazz and R&B records from a store in Parramore. On weekends his band rehearses at the store. A visit to ReRunz Records.