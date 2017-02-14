 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Orlando City Unveils Bag Policy For New Stadium

by (WMFE)

Photo: Orlando City Soccer

Orlando City Soccer fans will have to carry clear bags and go through metal detectors when the new soccer stadium opens next month.

The club says clear totes, one gallon clear plastic storage bags, and small clutch purses and wallets will be allowed. But diaper bags will not.

The policy goes into effect on Opening Day March 5th.

Fans can either walk banned items back to their cars or toss them out at the gate.

Orlando City Soccer says this will be the policy for all events at the new stadium in downtown Orlando.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Catherine Welch

About Catherine Welch

News Director

Catherine Welch is news director at WMFE. Before moving to Florida she was news director at Rhode Island Public Radio. Previous roles as news director include WHQR in Wilmington NC and KBIA in Columbia MO. Catherine has won several regional Edward R. Murrow awards and awards from the Public Radio News Directors ... Read Full Bio »

TOP