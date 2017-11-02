 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
5 Florida Gubernatorial Candidates To Address Media 

by Associated Press (AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Major contenders running for Florida governor are getting a chance to give their campaign pitch to reporters and editors from across the state.

The Associated Press is holding its annual pre-session planning day on Thursday at the Capitol. The session starts in January.

Three Democrats and two Republicans running for governor in 2018 are scheduled to appear.

Gov. Rick Scott is leaving office in early 2019 due to term limits.

The Democrats who will appear are Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham and Orlando-area businessman Chris King. Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine jumped into the race Wednesday but could not attend due to scheduling conflicts.

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and State Sen. Jack Latvala are also scheduled to speak. Latvala and Putnam are Republicans.


