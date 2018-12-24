2019 Could be the Year Florida Relaxes its Regulations on Medical Marijuana

Florida’s incoming Agriculture Commissioner wants medical marijuana to be more affordable and accessible in Florida. Nikki Fried says it’s up to Governor-elect Ron DeSantis to relax some of the regulations around production and consumption of medical marijuana.

Fried-a former medical marijuana lobbyist-says DeSantis could lift a ban on the smokeable form of the drug and allow more licenses for growers, if he drops appeals brought by the state in three crucial lawsuits. She says this would be a win for patients and the industry.

“Allowing the patients the greatest variety of a product line so they can figure out what works best for them. And the only way we do that is more of an open marketplace, reduction of costs, and more types of products that are available.”

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez says DeSantis wants to, quote, “follow the will of the people” when it comes to medical marijuana.

University of Central Florida political scientist Aubrey Jewett says this rhetoric suggests he might follow-through with dropping the appeal.

“He points out that the medical marijuana amendment was passed by over 70 percent of the voters. So he seems like he is much more willing to have a more loose or direct interpretation of that constitutional amendment.”

More than 70 percent of Floridians voted for Amendment 2 in 2016, legalizing medical marijuana for people with certain qualifying medical conditions.

