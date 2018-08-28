2018 Primary Results: Insurgents Gillum, DeSantis Beat Establishment For Governor Bids

Below you will find live updates For Florida’s primary election. Leaders in the race are in bold and italics. Winners are in headlines.

9:30 p.m. update: Andrew Gillum beats Graham for Democratic nod for Governor

FLORIDA GOVERNOR

Democratic Primary: Andrew Gillum declared winner by the Associated Press

Andrew Gillum – 33.75 percent

Gwen Graham – 31.59 percent

Jeff Greene – 10.21 percent

Chris King – 2.53 percent

Philip Levine – 20.36 percent

Alex Lundmark – 0.58 percent

John Wetherbee – 0.97 percent

Republican Primary: Ron DeSantis declared winner by the Associated press

Don Baldauf – 0.81 percent

Ron DeSantis – 56.31 percent

Timothy Devine – 1.32 percent

Bob Langford – 1.23 percent

Joseph John Mercadante – 0.71 percent

Bruce Nathan – 0.89 percent

Adam Putnam – 36.66 percent

Bob White – 2.02 percent

FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL

Democratic Primary

Sean Shaw – 73.55 percent

Ryan Torrens – 26.45 percent

Republican Primary

Ashley Moody – 56.74 percent

Frank White – 43.26 percent

FLORIDA AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER

Democratic Primary

Nikki Fried – 58.44 percent

Jeffrey Porter – 15.95 percent

Roy Walker – 25.61 percent

Republican Primary

Matt Caldwell – 34.49 percent

Denise Grimsley – 26.63 percent

Mike McCalister – 12.7 percent

Baxter Troutman – 26.18 percent

U.S. SENATE

Democratic Primary: Bill Nelson, uncontested

Bill Nelson (incumbent) – uncontested

Republican Primary

Roque De La Fuente – 11.37 percent

Rick Scott – 88.63 percent

U.S. HOUSE

District 6 – Democratic Primary

Stephen Sevigny – 21.82 percent

Nancy Soderberg – 55.56 percent

John Upchurch – 22.62 percent

District 6 – Republican Primary

Fred Costello – 27.16 percent

Michael Waltz – 42.42 percent

John Ward – 30.42 percent

District 7 – Democratic Primary

Stephanie Murphy (incumbent) – 83.22 percent

Chardo Richardson – 13.78 percent

District 7 – Republican Primary

Vennia Francois – 15.72 percent

Mike Miller – 53.87 percent

Scott Sturgill – 30.41 percent

District 8 – Democratic Primary

Sanjay Patel – unconstested

District 8 – Republican Primary

Bill Posey (incumbent) – uncontested

District 9 – Democratic Primary

Darren Soto (incumbent) – 66.36 percent

Alan Grayson – 33.64 percent

District 9 – Republican Primary

Wayne Liebnitzky – uncontested

District 10 – Democratic Primary

Val Demings (incumbent) – 74.96 percent

Wade Darius – 25.04 percent

District 11 – Democratic Primary

Dana Cottrell – unconstested

District 11 – Republican Primary

Daniel Webster (incumbent) – uncontested

COUNTY RACES

Orange County:

• MAYOR

Pete Clarke – 22.01 percent

Jerry L. Demings – 61.60 percent

Rob Panepinto – 16.40 percent

• County Commission District 2

Fred Brummer – 23.57 percent

Mark Byrd – 17.86 percent

Christine Moore – 28.48 percent

Patricia Rumph – 30.09 percent

• County Commission District 3

Pete Crotty – 22.35 percent

Bobby Lance – 20.69 percent

Bill Moore – 8.13 percent

Eric Rollings – 17.46 percent

Mayra Uribe – 28.25 percent

Randy Whiting – 3.12 percent

• County Commission District 4

Kevin Ballinger – 16.18 percent

Maribel Gomez Cordero – 21.23 percent

Susan Makowski – 35.00 percent

Gina Perez-Calhoun – 7.77 percent

Nicolette Springer – 19.83 percent

• County Commission District 6

Robin Denise Harris – 24.8 percent

Victoria Siplin – 74.67 percent

Write-In – 0.53 percent

• School Board Chair

Robert Allen Prater – 5.33 percent

Nancy Robbinson – 25.73 percent

Matthew J. Fitzpatrick – 16.69 percent

Teresa Jacobs – 52.25 percent

• School Board District 1

Angie Gallo – 49.99 percent

Terry Rooth – 18.74 percent

Heather Traynham – 31.28 percent

• School Board District 2

Sara Au – 19.81 percent

Jacqueline Centeno – 9.94 percent

David Grimm – 20.66 percent

Chadwick Hardee – 10.41 percent

Johanna Lopez – 34.36 percent

Eric S. “Lighthouse” Martin – 4.81 percent

• School Board District 3

Michael Daniels – 32.56 percent

Linda Kobert – 67.44 percent

• School Board District 6

Karen Castor Dentel – 51.9 percent

Patricia Fox – 35.14 percent

Charlene Roberts Norato – 12.96 percent

• School Board District 7

Chan-Denise Budhoo – 22.52 percent

Melissa Mitchell Byrd – 45.34 percent

Jeffery Lynn Richardson – 9.17 percent

Eric Schwalbach – 22.96 percent

• School Board Ad Valorem Millage Renewal

Yes – 83.55 percent

No – 16.45 percent

Seminole County:

• County Commission District 2

Republicans Only

Don Menzel – 40.89 percent

Jay Zembower – 59.11 percent

• County Commission District 4

Republicans Only

Joe Durso – 41.77 percent

Amy Lockhart – 58.23 percent

• School Board District 1

Fanny Benites – 7.99 percent

Kristine Kraus – 33.26 percent

Cade Resnick – 25.01 percent

Alan Youngblood – 33.74 percent

• School Board District 4

Bobby Agagnina – 20.41 percent

Amy Pennock – 52.48 percent

Geri Wright – 27.11 percent

• City of Sanford MAYOR

Pasha Baker – 23.21 percent

Nancy A. Groves – 13.83 percent

Victoria Robinson – 13.93 percent

Jeff Triplett – 49.03 percent

Osceola County:

• County Commission District 2

Democrats Only

Rolando S. Banasco – 5.37 percent

Viviana Janer – 60.38 percent

Janette Martinez – 34.25 percent

• County Commission District 4

Democrats Only

Wilfredo Fonseca – 25.85 percent

Will Gonzalez Jr – 14.15 percent

Cheryl Grieb – 60 percent

• School Board District 1

Teresa Castillo – 52.81 percent

Shel Hart – 47.19 percent

• City of Kissimmee Commission Seat 2

Reginald Hardee – 18.82 percent

Steven Mullis – 15.74 percent

Felix Ortiz – 45.86 percent

Horng “Andrew” Jeng – 19.59 percent

• City of Kissimmee Commission Seat 4

Jim Fisher – 50.38 percent

Lisandra Roman – 49.62 percent

Brevard County:

• Board of County Commissioners District 2

Victoria J. Mitchner (D) – 76.56 percent

Jack Smink (D) – 23.44 percent

• School board member District 1

Misty Belford – 55.78 percent

David Meader – 44.22 percent

• School board member District 2

Cheryl McDougall -42.46 percent

Charles Parker- 36.78 percent

Frank E. Sullivan– 20.96 percent

• School board member District 5

Katye Campbell- 36.98 percent

Kelly Damerow– 28.96 percent

Dean Paterakis– 10.94 percent

Andy Ziegler– 23.11 percent

• Palm Bay City Council Seat 4

Thomas L. Gaume Jr. — 29.51 percent

Tres Holton– 21.61 percent

Kenny Johnson– 48.88 percent

• Palm Bay City Council Seat 5

Jeff Bailey– 48.62 percent

Aaron Parr- 28.67 percent

Erik K. Sandberg– 22.70 percent