2018 Primary Results: Insurgents Gillum, DeSantis Beat Establishment For Governor Bids
Below you will find live updates For Florida’s primary election. Leaders in the race are in bold and italics. Winners are in headlines.
9:30 p.m. update: Andrew Gillum beats Graham for Democratic nod for Governor
FLORIDA GOVERNOR
Democratic Primary: Andrew Gillum declared winner by the Associated Press
Andrew Gillum – 33.75 percent
Gwen Graham – 31.59 percent
Jeff Greene – 10.21 percent
Chris King – 2.53 percent
Philip Levine – 20.36 percent
Alex Lundmark – 0.58 percent
John Wetherbee – 0.97 percent
Republican Primary: Ron DeSantis declared winner by the Associated press
Don Baldauf – 0.81 percent
Ron DeSantis – 56.31 percent
Timothy Devine – 1.32 percent
Bob Langford – 1.23 percent
Joseph John Mercadante – 0.71 percent
Bruce Nathan – 0.89 percent
Adam Putnam – 36.66 percent
Bob White – 2.02 percent
FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL
Democratic Primary
Sean Shaw – 73.55 percent
Ryan Torrens – 26.45 percent
Republican Primary
Ashley Moody – 56.74 percent
Frank White – 43.26 percent
FLORIDA AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER
Democratic Primary
Nikki Fried – 58.44 percent
Jeffrey Porter – 15.95 percent
Roy Walker – 25.61 percent
Republican Primary
Matt Caldwell – 34.49 percent
Denise Grimsley – 26.63 percent
Mike McCalister – 12.7 percent
Baxter Troutman – 26.18 percent
U.S. SENATE
Democratic Primary: Bill Nelson, uncontested
Bill Nelson (incumbent) – uncontested
Republican Primary
Roque De La Fuente – 11.37 percent
Rick Scott – 88.63 percent
U.S. HOUSE
District 6 – Democratic Primary
Stephen Sevigny – 21.82 percent
Nancy Soderberg – 55.56 percent
John Upchurch – 22.62 percent
District 6 – Republican Primary
Fred Costello – 27.16 percent
Michael Waltz – 42.42 percent
John Ward – 30.42 percent
District 7 – Democratic Primary
Stephanie Murphy (incumbent) – 83.22 percent
Chardo Richardson – 13.78 percent
District 7 – Republican Primary
Vennia Francois – 15.72 percent
Mike Miller – 53.87 percent
Scott Sturgill – 30.41 percent
District 8 – Democratic Primary
Sanjay Patel – unconstested
District 8 – Republican Primary
Bill Posey (incumbent) – uncontested
District 9 – Democratic Primary
Darren Soto (incumbent) – 66.36 percent
Alan Grayson – 33.64 percent
District 9 – Republican Primary
Wayne Liebnitzky – uncontested
District 10 – Democratic Primary
Val Demings (incumbent) – 74.96 percent
Wade Darius – 25.04 percent
District 11 – Democratic Primary
Dana Cottrell – unconstested
District 11 – Republican Primary
Daniel Webster (incumbent) – uncontested
COUNTY RACES
Orange County:
• MAYOR
Pete Clarke – 22.01 percent
Jerry L. Demings – 61.60 percent
Rob Panepinto – 16.40 percent
• County Commission District 2
Fred Brummer – 23.57 percent
Mark Byrd – 17.86 percent
Christine Moore – 28.48 percent
Patricia Rumph – 30.09 percent
• County Commission District 3
Pete Crotty – 22.35 percent
Bobby Lance – 20.69 percent
Bill Moore – 8.13 percent
Eric Rollings – 17.46 percent
Mayra Uribe – 28.25 percent
Randy Whiting – 3.12 percent
• County Commission District 4
Kevin Ballinger – 16.18 percent
Maribel Gomez Cordero – 21.23 percent
Susan Makowski – 35.00 percent
Gina Perez-Calhoun – 7.77 percent
Nicolette Springer – 19.83 percent
• County Commission District 6
Robin Denise Harris – 24.8 percent
Victoria Siplin – 74.67 percent
Write-In – 0.53 percent
• School Board Chair
Robert Allen Prater – 5.33 percent
Nancy Robbinson – 25.73 percent
Matthew J. Fitzpatrick – 16.69 percent
Teresa Jacobs – 52.25 percent
• School Board District 1
Angie Gallo – 49.99 percent
Terry Rooth – 18.74 percent
Heather Traynham – 31.28 percent
• School Board District 2
Sara Au – 19.81 percent
Jacqueline Centeno – 9.94 percent
David Grimm – 20.66 percent
Chadwick Hardee – 10.41 percent
Johanna Lopez – 34.36 percent
Eric S. “Lighthouse” Martin – 4.81 percent
• School Board District 3
Michael Daniels – 32.56 percent
Linda Kobert – 67.44 percent
• School Board District 6
Karen Castor Dentel – 51.9 percent
Patricia Fox – 35.14 percent
Charlene Roberts Norato – 12.96 percent
• School Board District 7
Chan-Denise Budhoo – 22.52 percent
Melissa Mitchell Byrd – 45.34 percent
Jeffery Lynn Richardson – 9.17 percent
Eric Schwalbach – 22.96 percent
• School Board Ad Valorem Millage Renewal
Yes – 83.55 percent
No – 16.45 percent
Seminole County:
• County Commission District 2
Republicans Only
Don Menzel – 40.89 percent
Jay Zembower – 59.11 percent
• County Commission District 4
Republicans Only
Joe Durso – 41.77 percent
Amy Lockhart – 58.23 percent
• School Board District 1
Fanny Benites – 7.99 percent
Kristine Kraus – 33.26 percent
Cade Resnick – 25.01 percent
Alan Youngblood – 33.74 percent
• School Board District 4
Bobby Agagnina – 20.41 percent
Amy Pennock – 52.48 percent
Geri Wright – 27.11 percent
• City of Sanford MAYOR
Pasha Baker – 23.21 percent
Nancy A. Groves – 13.83 percent
Victoria Robinson – 13.93 percent
Jeff Triplett – 49.03 percent
Osceola County:
• County Commission District 2
Democrats Only
Rolando S. Banasco – 5.37 percent
Viviana Janer – 60.38 percent
Janette Martinez – 34.25 percent
• County Commission District 4
Democrats Only
Wilfredo Fonseca – 25.85 percent
Will Gonzalez Jr – 14.15 percent
Cheryl Grieb – 60 percent
• School Board District 1
Teresa Castillo – 52.81 percent
Shel Hart – 47.19 percent
• City of Kissimmee Commission Seat 2
Reginald Hardee – 18.82 percent
Steven Mullis – 15.74 percent
Felix Ortiz – 45.86 percent
Horng “Andrew” Jeng – 19.59 percent
• City of Kissimmee Commission Seat 4
Jim Fisher – 50.38 percent
Lisandra Roman – 49.62 percent
Brevard County:
• Board of County Commissioners District 2
Victoria J. Mitchner (D) – 76.56 percent
Jack Smink (D) – 23.44 percent
• School board member District 1
Misty Belford – 55.78 percent
David Meader – 44.22 percent
• School board member District 2
Cheryl McDougall -42.46 percent
Charles Parker- 36.78 percent
Frank E. Sullivan– 20.96 percent
• School board member District 5
Katye Campbell- 36.98 percent
Kelly Damerow– 28.96 percent
Dean Paterakis– 10.94 percent
Andy Ziegler– 23.11 percent
• Palm Bay City Council Seat 4
Thomas L. Gaume Jr. — 29.51 percent
Tres Holton– 21.61 percent
Kenny Johnson– 48.88 percent
• Palm Bay City Council Seat 5
Jeff Bailey– 48.62 percent
Aaron Parr- 28.67 percent
Erik K. Sandberg– 22.70 percent
