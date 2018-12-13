2018 has been one of the deadliest years for transgender people

2018 has been one of the deadliest years ever for transgender people. The Human Rights Campaign says that so far this year, at least 24 have been killed violently. And no state has more recorded murders of transpeople than Florida.

It started Feb. 4 with Celine Walker, shot dead in a Jacksonville hotel room. Four months later Antash’a English died in the hospital from gunshot wounds after she was found lying between two abandoned houses. In June, deputies found Cathalina James, gunned down at another Jacksonville hotel. Less than a month later Sasha Garden’s beaten body was discovered behind an Orlando apartment complex. In September in North Port, Londonn Moore was found lying in a road, shot to death.

As yet, no one has been arrested or charged in any of these crimes.

“How many people have to die before this becomes a priority for Governor Scott?” asked Gina Duncan, Equality Florida’s Director of Transgender Equality. “Rick Scott has been conspicuously silent as the number of killings continue to mount. We need the governor to speak out, clearly and immediately, to condemn this pattern of violence targeting transgender women.”

Scott has made no official comment, but was unable to duck the question at a campaign stop earlier this year.

“I just feel sorry for people,” Scott said. “You hope that it would never happen. I hate that these things happen.”