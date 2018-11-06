2018 Election: Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole And Brevard Results

There’s more to the 2018 ballot than the races covered at the national level. Here, we’ll update the results from state and local races in Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Brevard and Volusia Counties.

Keep in mind: This list does not contain statewide races like senate, governor, the amendments and the Florida cabinet. A list of those cases, including U.S. House of Representatives, can be found here. This story will be updated during the midterm elections of 2018 as results come in.

Orange County

State Representative District 30

Incumbent Republican Bob Cortes faced Democrat Joy Goff-Marcil for the seat. Cortes lost his re-election bid, with Goff-Marcil getting 55 percent of the vote. Cortes got 45 percent.

State Representative District 31

Democrat Debra A. Kaplan challenged Republican Jennifer Sullivan for the seat. Sullivan won with 54 percent of the vote to to Kaplan’s 46 percent.

State Representative District 44

Democrat Geraldine F. Thompson challenged incumbent Robert Bobby O Olszewski. Thompson edged out a narrow victory over Olszewski, getting 51 percent of the vote to 49 percent.

State Representative District 45

Kamia L. Brown, a Democrat, won an unopposed seat.

State Representative District 46

Democrat Bruce Antone won in an unopposed election.

State Representative District 47

This seat was vacated when Mike Miller decided to run against Stephanie Murphy. The open seat pitted Democrat Anna V. Eskamani against Republican Stockton Reeves. Eskamani got 57 percent of the vote to Reeves’ 43 percent.

State Representative District 48

Republican George Chandler fought incumbent Democrat Amy Mercado. Mercado won with a solid 73 percent of the vote, to Chandler’s 26 percent.

State Representative District 49

Incumbent Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith faced a challenge from Republican Ben Griffin. Smith has won with 64 percent of the vote, to Griffin’s 36 percent.

State Representative District 50

Incumbent Republican Rene “Coach P” Plasencia faced Democrat Pam Dirschka. Plasencia has won with 55 percent of the vote.

Orange County Mayor

Democrat Jerry Demings won his bid for Orange County Mayor during the primary.

Orange County Commission District 2

Christine Moore faced Patricia Rumph. Moore has won with 55 percent of the vote.

Orange County Commission District 3

In this open seat, Pete Crotty – brother to former Orange County Mayor Rich Crotty – faced Mayra Uribe. Uribe has won with 57 percent of the vote.

Orange County Commission, District 4

Maribel Gomez Cordero faced Susan Makowski. Cordero appears to have won by about 100 votes.

Orange County Commission, District 6

Victoria Siplin won re-election in an unopposed race.

Orange County School Board, District 2

Two teachers faced off: David Michael Grimm versus Johanna Lopez. Lopez won with 61 percent of the vote.

Orange County School Board, District 7

Melissa Mitchell Byrd faced Eric Schwalbach. Byrd has won with 63 percent of the vote.

Orange County Sheriff

Joe “Jose” Lopez, a retired Florida Highway Patrol Chief, faced former Orlando police chief John Mina. Democrat Darryl B. Sheppard made this a three-way race. Mina has won with 45 percent of the vote, while Sheppard came in with 41 percent.

Orange County Soil and Water, District 2

Sean McQuade faced Daisy Morales. Morales has won with 64 percent of the vote.

Orange County Soil and Water District 4

Dawn C. Curtis faced William “Derek” Ryan. Curtis has won with 61 percent of the vote.

Osceola County

State Representative District 39

Democrat Ricky Shirah challenged incumbent Republican Josie Tomkow. Shirah has won with 55 percent of the vote.

State Representative District 40

Democrat Shandale Terrell challenged incumbent Republican Colleen Burton.

State Representative 42

Democrat Barbara Cady challenged Republican Mike La Rosa. La Rosa has won with 55 percent of the vote.

Osceola County Commission District 2

Republican Wanda Rentas challenged Democrat incumbent Viviana Janer. Janer has won with 71 percent of the vote.

County Commissioner District 4

Republican challenger Adam Michelin faced incumbent Democrat Cheryl Grieb. Grieb has won with 62 percent of the vote.

Soil and Water Conservation District Seat 1

David Bronson challenged incumbent Jacqueline Henry. Henry has won with 53 percent of the votes.

Soil and Water Conservation District Seat 3

Incumbent Larry Allen Schneck faced a challenge from Casmore Shaw. Schneck has won with 59 percent of the vote.

Seminole County

State Representative 28

In an open seat, Democrat Lee Mangold faced Republican David Smith for Florida House District 28. Smith won with 51 percent of the vote.

State Representative 29

Incumbent Republican Scott Plakon faced a challenge from Democrat Tracey Kagan. Plakon won with 51 percent of the vote.

State Representative District 30

Republican incumbent Bob Cortes faced a challenge from Democrat Joy Goff-Marcil. Marcil won the race, garnering 52 percent of the vote in Seminole County.

Seminole County Commission District 2

In an open seat, Republican Jay Zembower, Democrat Katrina Shadix and independent Paul Cooper faced off. Zembower appears to have to won by a razor-thin margin of about 600 votes.

Seminole County School Board District 1

In a contest with no incumbent, Kristine Kraus faced Alan Youngblood. Kraus has won with 55 percent of the vote.

Water Conservation District 3

Brandon Arguelles, Tony Tizzio and Amy Volpe were competing for the open seat. Volpe has won with 50 percent of the vote.

Water Conservation District 5

Karen Heriot faced Shaun Kunz. Heriot won with 66 percent of the vote.

Sanford Mayor

Incumbent Jeff Triplett faced a challenge from Pasha Baker. Triplett won re-election with 54 perent of the vote.

Winter Springs Mayor

Incumbent Charles Lacey competed against Ken Spalthoff. Lacey won with 57 percent of the vote.

Brevard County

Florida Senate District 14

*Dorothy Hukill was on the ballot, but has passed away. A vote for Hukill counted for Wright*

Republican Tommy A. Wright faced Democrat Melissa “Mel” Martin. Wright has won with 59 percent of the vote.

State Representative District 50

Incumbent Republican Rene “Coach P” Plasencia faced Democrat challenger Pam Dirschka. Plasencia has won with 55 percent of the vote.

State Representative District 51

In an open contest, Democrat Mike Blake faces Republican Tyler Sirois. Sirois has won with 58 percent of the vote.

State Representative District 52

Republican incumbent Thad Altman faces Democrat Seeta Durjan Begui. Altman won with 64 percent of the vote.

State Representative District 53

Democrat Phil Moore is challenging incumbent Republican Randy Fine. Fine has won with 55 percent of the vote.

Brevard County Commission District 2

In an open seat, Republican Bryan Lober faces Democrat Victoria Mitchner. Lober has won with 57 percent of the vote.

Brevard County Commission District 4

Incumbent Republican Curt Smith faces Democrat Matthew Fleming. Smith has won with 62 percent of the vote.

Brevard School Board District 1

Misty Belford faces Shana Moore. Belford won with a whopping 95 percent of the vote.

Brevard School Board District 2

In an open seat, Cheryl McDougall faces Charles Parker. McDougall won with 52 percent of the vote.

Brevard School Board District 5

Katye Campbell faces Kelly Damerow for an open seat. Campbell won with 57 percent.

Soil and Water Conservation District Group 2

George Cowart faces James Sloan. Sloan has won with 51 percent of the vote.

Soil and Water Conservation District Group 4

In an open seat, John Olivadoti, Jr. faces Jonathan Schuman. Schuman has won with 62 percent of the vote.

Cape Canaveral Mayor

Incumbent Robert Hoog faces challenges from Buzz Petsos and Byron Greene. Hoog has won with 45 percent of the vote.

Cocoa Mayor

Larry Sinclair, Clarence Whipple, Jr., and Jake Williams Jr. face off for an open seat. Williams Jr. has garnered the most votes at 38 percent.

State Representative District 24

Republican incumbent Paul Renner faced Democratic challenger Adam Morley. Renner has won with 65 percent of the vote.

State Representative District 25

Republican Tom Leek faced challenges from Libertarian Joseph “Joe” Hannoush and Democrat Kathleen “Katie” Tripp. Leek has won with 59 percent of the vote.

State Representative District 26

Republican Elizabeth Fetterhoff challenged Democratic incumbent Patrick Henry. Fetterhoff appears to have defeated the incumbent by less than 100 votes.

State Representative District 27

Republican David Santiago faced Democratic challenger Carol Lawrence. Santiago has maintained his seat with 56 percent of the vote.

School Board Member District 1

Al Bouie and Jamie Michele Haynes faced off for an open seat.

Haynes has won with 52 percent of the vote.

School Board Member District 5

Incumbent Melody Johnson faced a challenge from Ruben Colon.

Colon has won with 51 percent of the vote.

Volusia Soil and Water Conservation District Seat 1

William Bliss faced Derrick Orberg. Bliss has won with 58 percent of the vote.

Volusia Soil and Water Conservation District Seat 3

Wesley Wayne Wilson Jr. and Christine Wilt challenged incumbent Beth James. James has won with 46 percent of the vote.

Volusia Soil and Water Conservation District Seat 5

Incumbent David Schaefer faced challengers J. Mark Barfield and Andy Kelly. Kelly has garnered the most votes with 47 percent of the vote.

City of Deltona Mayor

In an open seat, Santiago Avila Jr. faced Heidi K. Herzberg. Herzberg has won with 53 percent of the vote.

City of Edgewater Mayor

Mike Thomas challenged incumbent Mike Ignasiak. Thomas appears to have won by a margin of less that 200 votes.

City of New Smyrna Beach Mayor

In an open seat, Lisa Martin and Russ Owen faced off. Owen has won with 63 percent.

City of Ormond Beach Mayor

In an open seat, Rob Bridger faced Bill Partington. Partington has won with 61 percent of the vote.

Lake County

State Senator District 12

Republican incumbent Dennis Baxley faced Democrat Gary McKechnie and write-in candidate Keasha “Kay” Gray. Baxley has won with 64 percent of the vote.

State Senator District 22

Democrat Bob Doyel challenged incumbent Republican Kelli Stargel. Stargel has won with 53 percent of the vote.

State Representative District 31

Democrat Debra A. Kaplan challenged incumbent Republican Jennifer Sullivan. Sullivan has won with 65 percent of the vote.

State Representative District 32

In an open seat, Democrat Cynthia Brown faced Republican Anthony Sabatini. Sabatini has won with 57 percent.

State Representative District 33

Republican Brett Hage fought Democrat Oren L. Miller for an open seat. Hage has won with 68 percent of the vote.

Groveland Council District 1 (Mayor)

In an open seat, Matthew Baumann, James Smith, Christopher L. Walker, and Evelyn Wilson faced off. Wilson has garnered 46 percent of the vote.