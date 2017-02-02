 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Environment


2016 Was Florida’s Second-Warmest Year — After 2015

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

A new report shows 2016 was Florida’s second-warmest year on record.

The Florida Annual Climate Summary shows 2016 was the state’s second-warmest year – after 2015 – since record-keeping began in 1895.

It was much warmer than historical averages – more than two degrees warmer.

The Florida Climate Center, which prepared the report, attributes the heat to an El Nino event and warmer sea surfaces.

The hottest temperature recorded was 101 degrees in Jacksonville and Inverness in July. The coldest was 22 degrees in the Panhandle.

The year also was notable for Hurricane Matthew, the first major hurricane to menace Florida in more than a decade. Hurricane Hermine was the first to make landfall here since 2005.


