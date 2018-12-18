15-year-old Shot and Killed Walking to School

A fifteen-year-old Boone High School student was shot and killed on his morning walk to school.

In a press conference, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said officers responded to a 6:30 am Tuesday shooting on Waldo Street and East Kaley Avenue, behind Kaley Elementary School and half a mile from Boone High.

The Hispanic male victim was treated on the scene and transported to the local hospital. The neighborhood resident was pronounced dead during medical treatment for gunshot wounds.

“We don’t have a lot of information right now. That is why we are relying on the community to come forward with information,” said Mina. Gunshots prompted local residents to call 911, but no witnesses have come forward.

In a message to parents, Boone High School principal Dusty Johns offered “thoughts and prayers” to the victim’s family members. Johns said the campus will have additional law enforcement and provide crisis teams for counseling services.

This is a developing story.