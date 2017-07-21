 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Environment


120-Acre Wildfire Outside Titusville: Contained

by (WMFE)

Photo: Seminole County Fire Department

A 120-acre wildfire outside of Titusville is contained.

Lightning sparked the blaze in the Seminole Ranch Conservation Area, in a marshy area on the east side. The fire did not threaten any homes.

Crews of the Florida Forest Service and St. Johns River Water Management District managed the blaze by burning surrounding areas, causing the fire to die out more quickly.

Drought conditions this spring sparked one of Florida’s worst wildfire seasons in years.

Statewide more than 100,000 acres burned, prompting the governor to declare a state of emergency and forcing evacuations and closures of highways, including in central Florida.

Water managers say the region’s groundwater remains low despite recent rains.


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

