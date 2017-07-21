120-Acre Wildfire Outside Titusville: Contained

A 120-acre wildfire outside of Titusville is contained.

Lightning sparked the blaze in the Seminole Ranch Conservation Area, in a marshy area on the east side. The fire did not threaten any homes.

Crews of the Florida Forest Service and St. Johns River Water Management District managed the blaze by burning surrounding areas, causing the fire to die out more quickly.

Drought conditions this spring sparked one of Florida’s worst wildfire seasons in years.

Statewide more than 100,000 acres burned, prompting the governor to declare a state of emergency and forcing evacuations and closures of highways, including in central Florida.

Water managers say the region’s groundwater remains low despite recent rains.