12/28/18: Florida Roundup Year In Review
This week on the Florida Roundup, we looked back at some of the biggest statewide stories of 2018, such as the deadly school shooting in Parkland, which led to a landmark gun and school safety law; the election, which resulted in several mandated recounts; the blue-green algae and red tide that appeared in bodies of water around the state; and Hurricane Michael, which slammed into the Panhandle.
We were joined by Caitie Switalski, WLRN Broward County Reporter; Lynn Hatter, news director at WFSU in Tallahassee; Julie Glenn, news director at WGCU in Fort Meyers; Steve Newborn, assistant news director at WUSF in Tampa; and Jessica Foster, anchor at WJHG-News in Panama City.
