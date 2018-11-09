11/09/2018: Election Results Stakes Are High With Lawsuits, Statewide Recounts Looming
Recounts are looming and expected to be ordered Saturday afternoon in at least three statewide races.
Outgoing Republican Gov. Rick Scott is suing, claiming “rampant fraud” in an effort to maintain his victory over incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson. Nelson’s campaign is also suing to stop the rejection of vote-by-mail and provisional ballots based on voter signatures.
Caitie Switalski, who covers Broward County for WLRN, joined us with the latest along with Steve Newborn with WUSF in Tampa. He’s been has been covering the Senate race.
We were also joined by Myra Adams with the National Review and Florida State University Professor Diane Roberts.
