 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
90.7 WMFE Fall Silent Drive - Silence is Golden - Click to donate
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Florida Roundup


11/09/2018: Election Results Stakes Are High With Lawsuits, Statewide Recounts Looming

by WJCT News Staff (WJCT )
260802d4-8378-4862-97b9-0ff5a5786aaa

Recounts are looming and expected to be ordered Saturday afternoon in at least three statewide races.

On Friday’s Florida Roundup, we took a deep dive into Florida’s recount scenario where the races for U.S. Senate, Governor and Agriculture Commissioner all currently meet the criteria for recounts, due to razor-thin margins and shifting numbers as provisional and mail-in ballots are counted.

Outgoing Republican Gov. Rick Scott is suing, claiming “rampant fraud” in an effort to maintain his victory over incumbent Sen. Bill NelsonNelson’s campaign is also suing to stop the rejection of vote-by-mail and provisional ballots based on voter signatures.

Caitie Switalski, who covers Broward County for WLRN, joined us with the latest along with Steve Newborn with WUSF in Tampa. He’s been has been covering the Senate race.

We were also joined by Myra Adams with the National Review and Florida State University Professor Diane Roberts.

Related: Florida Department Of State Election Results


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP