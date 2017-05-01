 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
$10M In Incentives For Florida Citrus Growers

Greening is a disease that weakens citrus trees. The fruit becomes unusable. Photo by Amy Green / WMFE

Looking to juice Florida’s citrus industry, Florida’s Natural Growers is offering $10 million in incentives to plant new orange trees. It’s handing out another $3 million for grapefruit and $500,000 for lemons.

Citrus greening is a disease that starves trees of nutrients, spoiling the fruit and eventually killing the tree. And it’s in every grove in the state.

Florida’s Natural Growers, a co-op of Florida’s 14 largest growers, is willing to give out cash for planting new trees. Andrew Meadows is the spokesman for Florida Citrus Mutual, the growers’ trade group. He calls this investment a big deal.

“Is it going to turn the industry around and get us back up to the levels of production that we were 10, 12 years ago? No. But it’s a start,” said Meadows.

It takes a new tree three years to produce oranges, said Meadows.

Citrus greening has cut production by some 70 percent from the industry’s peak 20 years ago.


Catherine Welch

About Catherine Welch

News Director

Catherine Welch is news director at WMFE.

