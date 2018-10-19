 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
2018 Election


10/19/18: Panhandle Recovery, Race For Agriculture Commissioner

by (WMFE)
In this Oct. 14, 2018 file photo, Marla Wood pulls a framed art piece out of the rubble of her damaged home from Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla.

On Friday’s Florida Roundup we looked at the race to become Florida’s next Commissioner of Agriculture  along with recovery efforts in the Panhandle.

Pain In The Panhandle

In the Florida Panhandle, the cleanup slowly continues after Hurricane Michael devastated the region.

It’s the most powerful storm to ever make landfall in the Panhandle, and emergency calls have moved in recent days to do everything from restoring power and cutting down limbs to responding to reports of looting.

Scott Kirkman is the station manager at WKGC in Panama City. He joined us from the Bay County Emergency Operations Center.

The Race For Agriculture Commissioner

With just a couple of weeks until the midterm elections to go, Democrat Nikki Fried and Republican Matt Caldwell are running to become the state’s next Agriculture Commissioner.

We talked with both of them about medical marijuana, clean water, concealed weapons permits and the do not call list as they compete for a chance at running the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.


