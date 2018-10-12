10/12/2018: Hurricane Michael’s Aftermath, Global Warming’s Potential Impact

This week The Florida Roundup looked at the destruction caused by Hurricane Michael along with what the response has been from officials.

Not since August of 1992 has Florida and Floridians witnessed the kind of wholesale, widespread destruction from a hurricane. Our guests during the discussion were:

Dolores Hinckley , a reporter for WUFT in Gainesville

, a reporter for WUFT in Gainesville Lynn Hatter , News Director at WFSU in Tallahassee

, News Director at WFSU in Tallahassee Bryan Norcross, Hurricane Specialist for WPLG-TV in Miami and The Weather Channel

Abe Aboraya, a health care reporter for WMFE in Orlando’s “Trauma After Tragedy” project with ProPublica joined us with some insights as well.

We also looked at a new report on global warming that suggests climate change may strengthen hurricanes.

The Florida Roundup is produced by WJCT in Jacksonville and WLRN in Miami and also broadcast on these partner stations: WUSF in Tampa, WUFT in Gainesville, WMFE in Orlando and WQCS in Fort Pierce.