1/4/19: A Look Ahead At 2019 Politics; New Report On Florida’s Sexual Offenders

This week on The Florida Roundup, we discussed some of the state’s biggest political stories to watch in the year ahead with A.G. Gancarski, a writer for Florida Politics and Adam Smith, the political editor for the Tampa Bay Times.

We also looked at a new state report that says the number of sexual offenders and predators living in Florida has risen by more than 50 percent in the last 13 years. WMFE Orlando reporter Danielle Prieur joined us with a look at the numbers.

Photo used under Creative Commons license.