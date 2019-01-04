 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Roundup


1/4/19: A Look Ahead At 2019 Politics; New Report On Florida’s Sexual Offenders

by Heather Schatz (WJCT)
Florida's Capitol Complex in Tallahassee

This week on The Florida Roundup, we discussed some of the state’s biggest political stories to watch in the year ahead with A.G. Gancarski, a writer for Florida Politics and Adam Smith, the political editor for the Tampa Bay Times.

We also looked at a new state report that says the number of sexual offenders and predators living in Florida has risen by more than 50 percent in the last 13 years. WMFE Orlando reporter Danielle Prieur joined us with a look at the numbers.

