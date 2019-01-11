 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Florida Roundup


1/11/19: Gov. DeSantis’ First Days in Office; Nursing Home Abuse and Neglect Deaths

by Heather Schatz (WJCT)
Play Audio
e885dc06-ebd2-4aed-91bd-7c125a42b73d

Governor Ron DeSantis

This week on The Florida Roundup, we discussed Governor Ron DeSantis’ first few days in office – and what lies ahead – with Jim Saunders, Executive Editor for News Service of Florida and Ana Ceballos, who covers state government and politics for the USA TODAY NETWORK.

We also took a closer look at a USA TODAY NETWORK – FLORIDA investigation into nursing home neglect and abuse deaths with Melanie Payne, one of the reporters covering the story, and William Scott, an attorney specializing in Florida elder abuse cases.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP