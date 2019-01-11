1/11/19: Gov. DeSantis’ First Days in Office; Nursing Home Abuse and Neglect Deaths

This week on The Florida Roundup, we discussed Governor Ron DeSantis’ first few days in office – and what lies ahead – with Jim Saunders, Executive Editor for News Service of Florida and Ana Ceballos, who covers state government and politics for the USA TODAY NETWORK.

We also took a closer look at a USA TODAY NETWORK – FLORIDA investigation into nursing home neglect and abuse deaths with Melanie Payne, one of the reporters covering the story, and William Scott, an attorney specializing in Florida elder abuse cases.